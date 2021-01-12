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117th US Congress and Gendered Word
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11 views • January 12, 2021
The 117th US Congress had an opening prayer by Protestant pastor and Missouri Democratic representative Emanuel Cleaver in which he prayed to the Hindu deity Brahma and ended with the words amen and a-woman. Does "amen" have to do with gender? The next day the US House of Representatives adopted a proposal forbidding the use of gendered terms in rules documents. The changes mean that the rules document will use language such as “parent,” “child,” and “sibling” instead of “mother,” “father,” “son,” daughter,” “brother,” and “sister.” It will also replace “chairman” with “chair,” “seamen” with “seafarers,” and “himself” and “herself” with “themself.” Some Democrats, such as Tulsi Gabbard have objected to this as hypocritical, against science, and against truth. The Bible itself uses a lot of "gendered language." It also teaches woes to "those who call evil good, and good evil; who put darkness for light, and light for darkness" (Isaiah 5:20). The direction that the USA is going is consistent with the view that the USA will not last two full presidential terms. Dr. Thiel goes over several scriptures to point out the errors of some of the word positions of the 117th US Congress.
A written article of related interest is available titled " 117th US Congress and gender " URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/117th-us-congress-and-gender/
A written article of related interest is available titled " 117th US Congress and gender " URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/117th-us-congress-and-gender/
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