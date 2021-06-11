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Life During Spacetime (This Ain't No Star Trek) by Shills & Pimps
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40 views • June 11, 2021
Life During Spacetime (This Ain't No Star Trek)
by Shills & Pimps
Based on:
Life During Wartime (This Ain't No Party)
Album: Fear of Music
Artists: Talking Heads
Release year: 1979
Songwriters: David Byrne, Chris Frantz, Jerry Harrison, Tina Weymouth
Producers: Brian Eno and Talking Heads
Label: Sire
Instrumental Version:
Remixed from: Party Tyme, Piano Go Life, and Connor Lorbor
Licensed to YouTube by: Warner Chappell, and 1 Music Rights Societies
All materials used under Fair Use laws. No copyright infringement intended.
Have a nice day.
LYRICS:
Life During Spacetime (This Ain't No Star Trek)
Shills & Pimps
Got a starship, photon torpedoes
Beamed up and ready to roll
A bunch of Trekkies
Wearin their Spock ears
And Klingons in platform soles
The smell of hogwash
The Fable Frontier
All made of cheap styrofoam
You're just an insect
Gripping a pebble
Lost in your space motorhome
This ain't no Star Trek
This ain't no Sisko
This ain't no Captain Picard
I wanna hail ya
Captain Kirk failed ya
That soundstage aint got no stars
Got propaganda
On your receiver
Misinformation showcase
You got 3 stuntmen
Freefall is easy with
Parabolas in airspace
They got directors
The grips and wires
The scene is ready to roll
The lunar lander
Reebar and mylar
The actors don their fishbowls
This ain't no Star Trek
This ain't no Sisko
This ain't no Captain Picard
Glorified Mudd spuds
In ET T shirts
That soundstage ain't got no stars
Heard about Vulcan
Salute the rabbi
IDIC for thee but not them
You oughtta know not to
Trust any Vulcan
Tricksters like Lucifer's spawn
I got some tachyons
I got some gravitons
But light aint no particle
But ah--
The Royal Science is
Full of dark matter
Shovelling your Cage til it's full
They lied with Einstein
They lied with Spielberg
Jets fly the plane,
Not a curve
Cant find no Marxists
Build no utopia
Too busy taking what's yours
Big bang is buncombe
Something from nothing
Break Newton's laws when they need
We got no reason
Trust no Freemason
Their pseudoscience decree
They lied on fossils
They lied on chemtrails
They lied on covid 19
Changed their stories
So many times now
They dont know what they believe
No currencies and
No money systems
You'll clean their toilets for fun
Their Federation, your New World Order
Their guns on kill, not on stun.
Burn all your schoolbooks
What good are schoolbooks?
They can't make you obey
Your heart is yearning
Your cortex learning
On Starship Eternity
by Shills & Pimps
Based on:
Life During Wartime (This Ain't No Party)
Album: Fear of Music
Artists: Talking Heads
Release year: 1979
Songwriters: David Byrne, Chris Frantz, Jerry Harrison, Tina Weymouth
Producers: Brian Eno and Talking Heads
Label: Sire
Instrumental Version:
Remixed from: Party Tyme, Piano Go Life, and Connor Lorbor
Licensed to YouTube by: Warner Chappell, and 1 Music Rights Societies
All materials used under Fair Use laws. No copyright infringement intended.
Have a nice day.
LYRICS:
Life During Spacetime (This Ain't No Star Trek)
Shills & Pimps
Got a starship, photon torpedoes
Beamed up and ready to roll
A bunch of Trekkies
Wearin their Spock ears
And Klingons in platform soles
The smell of hogwash
The Fable Frontier
All made of cheap styrofoam
You're just an insect
Gripping a pebble
Lost in your space motorhome
This ain't no Star Trek
This ain't no Sisko
This ain't no Captain Picard
I wanna hail ya
Captain Kirk failed ya
That soundstage aint got no stars
Got propaganda
On your receiver
Misinformation showcase
You got 3 stuntmen
Freefall is easy with
Parabolas in airspace
They got directors
The grips and wires
The scene is ready to roll
The lunar lander
Reebar and mylar
The actors don their fishbowls
This ain't no Star Trek
This ain't no Sisko
This ain't no Captain Picard
Glorified Mudd spuds
In ET T shirts
That soundstage ain't got no stars
Heard about Vulcan
Salute the rabbi
IDIC for thee but not them
You oughtta know not to
Trust any Vulcan
Tricksters like Lucifer's spawn
I got some tachyons
I got some gravitons
But light aint no particle
But ah--
The Royal Science is
Full of dark matter
Shovelling your Cage til it's full
They lied with Einstein
They lied with Spielberg
Jets fly the plane,
Not a curve
Cant find no Marxists
Build no utopia
Too busy taking what's yours
Big bang is buncombe
Something from nothing
Break Newton's laws when they need
We got no reason
Trust no Freemason
Their pseudoscience decree
They lied on fossils
They lied on chemtrails
They lied on covid 19
Changed their stories
So many times now
They dont know what they believe
No currencies and
No money systems
You'll clean their toilets for fun
Their Federation, your New World Order
Their guns on kill, not on stun.
Burn all your schoolbooks
What good are schoolbooks?
They can't make you obey
Your heart is yearning
Your cortex learning
On Starship Eternity
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