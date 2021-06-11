Life During Spacetime (This Ain't No Star Trek)

by Shills & Pimps



Based on:

Life During Wartime (This Ain't No Party)

Album: Fear of Music

Artists: Talking Heads

Release year: 1979

Songwriters: David Byrne, Chris Frantz, Jerry Harrison, Tina Weymouth

Producers: Brian Eno and Talking Heads

Label: Sire



Instrumental Version:

Remixed from: Party Tyme, Piano Go Life, and Connor Lorbor

Licensed to YouTube by: Warner Chappell, and 1 Music Rights Societies



All materials used under Fair Use laws. No copyright infringement intended.

Have a nice day.



LYRICS:



Life During Spacetime (This Ain't No Star Trek)

Shills & Pimps



Got a starship, photon torpedoes

Beamed up and ready to roll

A bunch of Trekkies

Wearin their Spock ears

And Klingons in platform soles



The smell of hogwash

The Fable Frontier

All made of cheap styrofoam

You're just an insect

Gripping a pebble

Lost in your space motorhome



This ain't no Star Trek

This ain't no Sisko

This ain't no Captain Picard



I wanna hail ya

Captain Kirk failed ya

That soundstage aint got no stars



Got propaganda

On your receiver

Misinformation showcase



You got 3 stuntmen

Freefall is easy with

Parabolas in airspace



They got directors

The grips and wires

The scene is ready to roll



The lunar lander

Reebar and mylar

The actors don their fishbowls



This ain't no Star Trek

This ain't no Sisko

This ain't no Captain Picard



Glorified Mudd spuds

In ET T shirts

That soundstage ain't got no stars







Heard about Vulcan

Salute the rabbi

IDIC for thee but not them



You oughtta know not to

Trust any Vulcan

Tricksters like Lucifer's spawn



I got some tachyons

I got some gravitons

But light aint no particle



But ah--

The Royal Science is

Full of dark matter

Shovelling your Cage til it's full





They lied with Einstein

They lied with Spielberg

Jets fly the plane,

Not a curve



Cant find no Marxists

Build no utopia

Too busy taking what's yours





Big bang is buncombe

Something from nothing

Break Newton's laws when they need

We got no reason

Trust no Freemason

Their pseudoscience decree



They lied on fossils

They lied on chemtrails

They lied on covid 19



Changed their stories

So many times now

They dont know what they believe





No currencies and

No money systems

You'll clean their toilets for fun

Their Federation, your New World Order

Their guns on kill, not on stun.



Burn all your schoolbooks

What good are schoolbooks?

They can't make you obey



Your heart is yearning

Your cortex learning

On Starship Eternity