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Life During Spacetime (This Ain't No Star Trek) by Shills & Pimps
Observer FX
Observer FX
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40 views • June 11, 2021
Life During Spacetime (This Ain't No Star Trek)
by Shills & Pimps

Based on:
Life During Wartime (This Ain't No Party)
Album: Fear of Music
Artists: Talking Heads
Release year: 1979
Songwriters: David Byrne, Chris Frantz, Jerry Harrison, Tina Weymouth
Producers: Brian Eno and Talking Heads
Label: Sire

Instrumental Version:
Remixed from: Party Tyme, Piano Go Life, and Connor Lorbor
Licensed to YouTube by: Warner Chappell, and 1 Music Rights Societies

All materials used under Fair Use laws. No copyright infringement intended.
Have a nice day.

LYRICS:

Life During Spacetime (This Ain't No Star Trek)
Shills & Pimps

Got a starship, photon torpedoes
Beamed up and ready to roll
A bunch of Trekkies
Wearin their Spock ears
And Klingons in platform soles

The smell of hogwash
The Fable Frontier
All made of cheap styrofoam
You're just an insect
Gripping a pebble
Lost in your space motorhome

This ain't no Star Trek
This ain't no Sisko
This ain't no Captain Picard

I wanna hail ya
Captain Kirk failed ya
That soundstage aint got no stars

Got propaganda
On your receiver
Misinformation showcase

You got 3 stuntmen
Freefall is easy with
Parabolas in airspace

They got directors
The grips and wires
The scene is ready to roll

The lunar lander
Reebar and mylar
The actors don their fishbowls

This ain't no Star Trek
This ain't no Sisko
This ain't no Captain Picard

Glorified Mudd spuds
In ET T shirts
That soundstage ain't got no stars



Heard about Vulcan
Salute the rabbi
IDIC for thee but not them

You oughtta know not to
Trust any Vulcan
Tricksters like Lucifer's spawn

I got some tachyons
I got some gravitons
But light aint no particle

But ah--
The Royal Science is
Full of dark matter
Shovelling your Cage til it's full


They lied with Einstein
They lied with Spielberg
Jets fly the plane,
Not a curve

Cant find no Marxists
Build no utopia
Too busy taking what's yours


Big bang is buncombe
Something from nothing
Break Newton's laws when they need
We got no reason
Trust no Freemason
Their pseudoscience decree

They lied on fossils
They lied on chemtrails
They lied on covid 19

Changed their stories
So many times now
They dont know what they believe


No currencies and
No money systems
You'll clean their toilets for fun
Their Federation, your New World Order
Their guns on kill, not on stun.

Burn all your schoolbooks
What good are schoolbooks?
They can't make you obey

Your heart is yearning
Your cortex learning
On Starship Eternity
Keywords
parodyflat earthrockstar trektalking heads
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