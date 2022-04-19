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Operation Sandman ~ More NESARA Implementation ~ DNA Alteration through Time ~ Nuremberg 2.0 Update ~ The ARKS are Rising
Winds of Change
Winds of Change
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3979 views • April 19, 2022
Join us on this informational call chronicling the Paradigm Shift of Planet Earth which includes progress reports on the much revered GCR and transition to a life filled with abundance for all, with early delivery
for Lightworkers.

We will discuss a variety of topics, all designed to empower you on your path towards freedom and enlightenment, with much love and encouragement to all.
Topics such as...
Miracles and Manifestations - Let the Magic begin as you also start Manifesting
Health and Healing - You can help yourself and stop the dependency
Bankster Battles - How to fight and win issues most of us deal/have dealt with
Geopolitics and Global Finance - As its unfolding, in Real-Time and relates to you
Income Generation - Tips that can put money in your pocket, fast Hidden gems.

This channel is 100% Lightworker supported, as it is NOT monetized -
please visit http://www.crystalhealingwater.com
for a WIN/WIN
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Join us LIVE on Sunday @4pm EST
Dial-in (717) 908-1834 - Pin 984113#
Replay (717) 908-1837 - Pin 984113#

Live Callers invited to stay for the AfterCall Party
Stay in touch, for BREAKING NEWS and instant Notice TEXT @Aftercall to 81010

Twitter = https://twitter.com/GraceWithGlory1
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