© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Whistleblower driven by political motives: former CIA analyst
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • September 28, 2019
An op-ed in The New York Post says the Ukraine call whistleblower may have been driven by political motives and possibly even had help from Congress members while writing it. The op-ed’s author, former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz, joined FOX Business to discuss it further.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.