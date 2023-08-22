Create New Account
The impossible nightmare of trying to leave Lahaina / West Maui in August of 2023. no fuel
WBS
Published 14 hours ago

getting fuel was an all-day activity that for us never even resulted in success. absolutely bizarre situation in West Maui after the Lahaina fires.

Keywords
firemauigeofffuelshortagelahainagas linecygnus

