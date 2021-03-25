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French Dr. Frediric Tangy, The father of COVID 19 at Institute Pasteur.
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163 views • March 25, 2021
http://mcreveil.org/index_vcv_en.html Covid-19 is an artificial coronavirus made in France by the Institut Pasteur from natural Sars-CoV, coronavirus. Covid-19 is the result of several genetic manipulations of a strain of coronavirus Sars-CoV associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome SRAS resulting from a sample, collected from bronchoalveolar washings of Sars infected patients by scientists of the Institut Pasteur, before 2003, at the French hospital in Hanoi (Vietnam).
First step: Sars-CoV1 was produced by first patent filed in 2003, European patents and US patents from Sars-CoV collected in Hanoi before 2003.
Second step: Sars-CoV2 was a continuation of the first US patent protected by the second US patent filed in 2011 from Sars-CoV1.
Third step: Covid-19 was produced from Sars-CoV2 by inserting into its genome four sequences of HIV1, AIDS virus, which is an RNA virus. The father of Covid-19 is Doctor Fréderic Tangy, Director of Vaccine Innovation at the Institut Pasteur.
Actually, Covid-19 was made in France by French scientists at the Institut Pasteur from natural Sars-CoV, coronavirus, then transferred to Wuhan where French people of the Institut Pasteur released it deliberately, unbeknownst to scientists in the Wuhan laboratory and the Chinese government. When she says Covid-19 is not a Chinese virus, China Does Not Lie.
The vaccine, once injected will not have an immediate effect. It is only later that you will die of malaria, AIDS, or any other disease against which your immune system can no longer do anything. Finally, by the forced creation of an immunodeficiency this vaccine will take away all means of curing any disease, the perfect crime against humanity.
First step: Sars-CoV1 was produced by first patent filed in 2003, European patents and US patents from Sars-CoV collected in Hanoi before 2003.
Second step: Sars-CoV2 was a continuation of the first US patent protected by the second US patent filed in 2011 from Sars-CoV1.
Third step: Covid-19 was produced from Sars-CoV2 by inserting into its genome four sequences of HIV1, AIDS virus, which is an RNA virus. The father of Covid-19 is Doctor Fréderic Tangy, Director of Vaccine Innovation at the Institut Pasteur.
Actually, Covid-19 was made in France by French scientists at the Institut Pasteur from natural Sars-CoV, coronavirus, then transferred to Wuhan where French people of the Institut Pasteur released it deliberately, unbeknownst to scientists in the Wuhan laboratory and the Chinese government. When she says Covid-19 is not a Chinese virus, China Does Not Lie.
The vaccine, once injected will not have an immediate effect. It is only later that you will die of malaria, AIDS, or any other disease against which your immune system can no longer do anything. Finally, by the forced creation of an immunodeficiency this vaccine will take away all means of curing any disease, the perfect crime against humanity.
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