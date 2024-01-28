Battle Lines Drawn In Major Fight Between States And Federal Government + More!

RealNewsChannel.com





Battle Lines Drawn In Major Fight Between States And Federal Government. Next Warning A Military False Flag May Be The Only Thing To Save The Military Industrial Complex And It’s Client States. Next Techniques Of Subversion To Take Down A Nation. Next SPECIAL REPORT: Learn What's Really Happening At The Texas Border Crisis. Alex Newman joins Alex Jones live via Skype to give a historical analysis of the modern day leftist movement and reveal how it came to be. Next Gabrielle Clark is a mother who has fought against school indoctrination to successfully liberate the hearts and minds of her two children who were both traumatized in different ways by radical gender ideology and critical race theory. Through her heartfelt, and hard-fought battles she created the methodology of the Affirming Reality Program. We’re lucky to have her here with us to share her insight on how to conquer this scourge that has its sights on your children. You can support Gabrielle and her work by visiting her website at www.AffirmingReality.com.





Extended Report;

Please Like and Share This Page. Thanks





