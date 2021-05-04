CHEMTRAILS PROOF - Our soil is being poisoned

Corrupt governments, blackmailed pilots, ignorant aviation mechanics are silent and / or lying to the public about poisonous chemicals that are being sprayed over us on the daily basis. They hide the true purpose of it; they deceive the public saying chemtrails do not exist and what we see is nothing more than ordinary contrails (the condensation clouds of burnt jet fuel). They claim that they only do cloudseeding to modify weather. In fact they spray poisonous heavy metals over us that fall down onto the ground being deposited in our soil. Plants and animals we eat absorb those heavy metals. These heavy metals stay in our bodies (particularly our brains) causing cancers, Alzheimer's and variety of dementias. These heavy metals damage our heart, liver, lungs, skin and vision. Chemtrails also contain massive quantities of sulphur which purpose is to dim the Sun. By decreasing the sunlight by mere couple of percent over prolonged period of time, those who control chemtrails agenda aim at causing massive crops failures that will result in global famine. This is directly linked to the Agenda 21 and Agenda 30 of the United Nations. The name of the game is...Depopulation of the Earth. Chemtrails agenda is just one of the tools they use to slow kill you and me.