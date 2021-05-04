BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHEMTRAILS PROOF - Our soil is being poisoned
CURIOSITY & FUN
CURIOSITY & FUN
33 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
205 views • May 04, 2021
Corrupt governments, blackmailed pilots, ignorant aviation mechanics are silent and / or lying to the public about poisonous chemicals that are being sprayed over us on the daily basis. They hide the true purpose of it; they deceive the public saying chemtrails do not exist and what we see is nothing more than ordinary contrails (the condensation clouds of burnt jet fuel). They claim that they only do cloudseeding to modify weather. In fact they spray poisonous heavy metals over us that fall down onto the ground being deposited in our soil. Plants and animals we eat absorb those heavy metals. These heavy metals stay in our bodies (particularly our brains) causing cancers, Alzheimer's and variety of dementias. These heavy metals damage our heart, liver, lungs, skin and vision. Chemtrails also contain massive quantities of sulphur which purpose is to dim the Sun. By decreasing the sunlight by mere couple of percent over prolonged period of time, those who control chemtrails agenda aim at causing massive crops failures that will result in global famine. This is directly linked to the Agenda 21 and Agenda 30 of the United Nations. The name of the game is...Depopulation of the Earth. Chemtrails agenda is just one of the tools they use to slow kill you and me.
Keywords
chemtrailsdeceptioncover uphidden agenda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
To Grow Food, Build Soil—Not Gardens: What William Bond Taught Me About Permaculture

To Grow Food, Build Soil—Not Gardens: What William Bond Taught Me About Permaculture

Mike Adams
Five High-Alert Action Items to Accomplish Before the End of 2026

Five High-Alert Action Items to Accomplish Before the End of 2026

Mike Adams
Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos

Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos

Mike Adams
Camping essentials and emergency prep: Why a 12,000W portable camping stove belongs in your bug-out bag

Camping essentials and emergency prep: Why a 12,000W portable camping stove belongs in your bug-out bag

HRS Editors
Retired Air Force Colonel Warns Data Centers Could Put Nearby Residents at Risk

Retired Air Force Colonel Warns Data Centers Could Put Nearby Residents at Risk

Chase Codewell
The Faraday duffle bag: A digital lifeline in a surveillance-saturated world

The Faraday duffle bag: A digital lifeline in a surveillance-saturated world

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy