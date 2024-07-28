Israel wants a Jewish Zionist One World Government, says Matthew Tower, former Jew & Zionist

“David Ben-Gurion, who is the... founding Prime Minister of Israel, ... in 1962 made a startling announcement in LOOK magazine. “David Ben-Gurion said that in the future, a Jewish Zionist One World Government would be created with Jerusalem as the global capital. “So... this whole idea of globalism, that's all about Israel conquering and ruling the world according to the Torah. “David Ben-Gurion infamously stated that the Torah is his 'deed' to the land of Palestine. “So when he came in and ethnically-cleansed Palestine and kicked out all 750,000 Palestinians at gunpoint... [in] 1948... around that time, he was asked, why do you own this land? “And he said, the Torah, God promised it to us. “So this was always a religious ideology. “Ben-Gurion predicted that a One World System presided over by Jerusalem will be set up in the near future. “All continents will become united in a world alliance at whose disposal will be an international police force... “[Jerusalem] will be the seat of the supreme court of mankind to settle all controversies among the Federated continents as prophesized by Isaiah.”

Matthew Tower, who identifies as a former-Jew and former Zionist, interviewed on 11 July 2024 by Kim Iversen, which is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v56lkl8-he-can-prove-israel-was-behind-jfks-murder-and-911.html

Matthew Tower's website is here:

https://truthtower.com/

The David Ben-Gurion clip is from here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/czcllZXJk7pj/

Video description of the David Ben-Gurion clip says:

-- QUOTE --

This video points to one of FOUR DOTS on a timeline.

[Not able to fit the entire video description below.]

[See the video description for the David Ben-Gurion clip for additional information.]

All four dots are as follows:

1 - Gomberg's Map of federated continents and Hebrewland (1942). After WWII, Israel is created, illegally, by recognizing immigrants to Palestine as an independent state, thus defying international law which prohibits this, as well as prohibiting recognition of a fragment of an ethnic group across international borders. In other words, Jews who migrated to Palestine are a fragment of all the Jews of the world, and they could not legally (speaking of international "law") be "recognized" anywhere as an independent state.

2 - The UNESCO Social Science journal of 1952, on problems and methods concerning "how to" better merge and federate the nations on the continents FOR the upcoming world government.

3 - Ben-Gurion's "prediction" that Israel will be headquarters of the world government over federated continents (1962). Ben-Gurion is talking a decade AFTER the UNESCO magazine. He had probably read it. He knew he was not "predicting", he knew it was already being DONE. But, if he keeps it to a mere "prediction", people won't rise up and STOP it. Ben-Gurion saw the world government out of Israel coming as early as 1987.... but they're still working on it today, in 2020.

4 - And finally, the fourth DOT, Jacques Attali, in our time, perhaps coyly suggesting that Jerusalem is "a nice spot for a world government". Like Ben-Gurion, Attali knows very well that ISRAEL is the planned headquarters of the coming WORLD GOVERNMENT, thus the innocent Palestinians are being butchered. But, Attali is going to "suggest" it with a smile... as though it were an OPTION. And as with Ben-Gurion, who made the truth a mere "prediction", again, we won't rise up and STOP THE JEWS FROM DESTROYING OUR HOMELANDS.

We are all being taken for a ride. The Jews are taking over. Wake up.

-- END QUOTE --

