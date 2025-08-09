175 Leagues to Truth: The Real Lequios Was Never Ryukyu. Return of the Lequios Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What if the real Lequios wasn’t Ryukyu… but Luzon all along?
In this eye-opening deep dive, we expose the long-buried truth behind Duarte Barbosa’s “175 leagues to the east”—a footnote that leads straight to the Philippines. Journey through maps, records, and forgotten evidence as we reveal that the powerful maritime empire known as Lequios was never Okinawan… it was Luzon and Batanes.
We break down the 16th-century evidence, expose how Jesuit cartography rewrote geography, and unleash the “Jesuit Shrink Ray” that shrunk the China Sea just to fit an agenda.
This isn’t conspiracy. It’s cartographic confession.
✅ Topics Covered:
Barbosa’s 175-league clue decoded
Why Lequios = Luzon, not Ryukyu
Trade wealth, gold bars, and “very good wheat”
Adlay wheat, Elemi resin, and the incense trade
Over 10 royal maps confirming Luzon as Lequios
Mendes Pinto’s 250-league bombshell
How the Jesuits distorted the distances
The collapse of Ryukyu Theory
The truth wasn’t buried. It was footnoted.
Now… the silenced maps speak.
Read the full blog:
https://thegodculturephilippines.com/...
https://thegodculturephilippines.com/...
