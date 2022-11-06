VAXX poison makes U.S. Navy sailor VOMIT > 3-months with "INTESTINES NARROWING"

Debbie Jones asked a question

June 25 at 7:41 AM

My son is 23, and in the military. He has always been in

great health. He received the vaccine and 4 days later

started with severe nausea everything he would eat or

drink would come right back up. Literally, as soon as

anything would hit his stomach he was vomiting. After

he would vomit. He would feel fine until the next time

he ate. This has been going on for 3 months now. He

has been hospitalized needing IV fluids on a few

occasions. They have run every test possible and can't

find anything. 2 nights ago he woke up in excruciating

pain, he was rushed to the hospital and they said he

has a narrowing of his intestines. But couldn't tell why.

He still can't eat or drink. Now they want to go in and

biopsy his stomach. Could the vaccine cause all of

this??

https://theempoweror.com/2021/09/03/military-members-and-vets-are-having-health-issues-after-their-covid-shots/

