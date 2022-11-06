VAXX poison makes U.S. Navy sailor VOMIT > 3-months with "INTESTINES NARROWING"

Debbie Jones asked a question
June 25 at 7:41 AM
My son is 23, and in the military. He has always been in
great health. He received the vaccine and 4 days later
started with severe nausea everything he would eat or
drink would come right back up. Literally, as soon as
anything would hit his stomach he was vomiting. After
he would vomit. He would feel fine until the next time
he ate. This has been going on for 3 months now. He
has been hospitalized needing IV fluids on a few
occasions. They have run every test possible and can't
find anything. 2 nights ago he woke up in excruciating
pain, he was rushed to the hospital and they said he
has a narrowing of his intestines. But couldn't tell why.
He still can't eat or drink. Now they want to go in and
biopsy his stomach. Could the vaccine cause all of
this??
https://theempoweror.com/2021/09/03/military-members-and-vets-are-having-health-issues-after-their-covid-shots/
Mirrored - Boot Camp
