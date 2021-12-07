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A Final Warning to Humanity from Former Pfizer Chief Scientist Michael Yeadon ,, "We are at the gates of hell"
Gezond Verstand (Common Sense)
Gezond Verstand (Common Sense)
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51 views • December 07, 2021
A Final Warning to Humanity from Former Pfizer Chief Scientist Michael Yeadon.
,, "We are at the gates of hell"
"Just about everything the government says about the virus is a lie." These are not the words of a rebellious hooligan but of Michael Yeadon, former CEO of Pfizer. In a video he explains in clear terms what he thinks is wrong with gene therapy and other means used to fight the corona virus.

“I've never addressed this topic to non-scientists before,” Yeadon points out in the video he shot for the Planet Lockdown series. It is therefore striking how no-nonsense he indicates what he thinks is wrong with the corona policy: “ I warn you that your government is lying to you, in a way that is easy for you to figure out.” He says about lockdowns: “Nonsense. Only people who get sick, suffer from symptoms are contagious. They don't roam around.” He therefore does not understand why everyone should stay indoors: "Those who are sick always stay at home, that's how it always went."

“People are frightened by the presence of new variants. But once you have had corona, you remain immune for decades.” He takes away the fear of new variants, but sees the danger looming elsewhere: “The vaccination passports worry me. We had those things for very deadly diseases like Yellow Fever. That way, you and others around you knew they were safe," says Yeadon, who sees other motives in introducing the QR code. “The lives of my children and grandchildren are being stolen through a systematic process of fear and control. We are headed for terrible times I think, and I want to wake you up.”
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