What Does It Mean That God’s Throne Can Never Be Shaken?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
13 views • 14 hours ago

In this stirring devotional message, Pastor Roderick Webster takes us deep into the truth of Psalm 45:6 and Hebrews 1:8—God’s throne is unshakable. When the foundations of our world are crumbling, and kingdoms fall like dominos, the child of God has one anchor: the eternal throne of the Almighty.

Drawing from Psalms, Isaiah, Lamentations, and Revelation, this message reminds us that while empires collapse and personal storms rage, God’s rule remains sovereign, secure, and full of grace. Whether you’re facing uncertainty, loss, or fear, this episode will help you build your faith on what can never be moved.

📖 Key Topics Covered:

    The Unshakeable Nature of God's Throne (Psalm 45:6, Hebrews 1:8, Lamentations 5:19)

    Why Earthly Things Fail, But God’s Kingdom Endures

    The Throne of Grace: How to Boldly Approach God in Times of Need (Hebrews 4:16)

    The Throne of Judgment: Are You Ready to Stand Before the King? (Revelation 20:11)

    A Clear Invitation to Salvation and Surrender

🙌 Whether you are already a believer or just searching for something permanent in a temporary world, this devotional will encourage you to trust the one King whose throne remains forever.

📌 Question for viewers: What truth about God’s throne encouraged you the most?

Keywords
bible teachingrevelation 20jesus is kinggods throneunshakable faiththrone of graceroderick webstersalvation invitationchristian hopepsalm 45v6hebrews 1v8throne of judgmentdevotional videoend times encouragementunshakeable kingdom
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Greeting

00:42The Unshakeable Throne of God

02:06Temporary Nature of Earthly Things

04:12God as Our Refuge and Strength

05:10The Eternal Throne and Final Judgment

08:23Invitation to Trust in God

10:18Conclusion and Blessings

