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GREEN SABBATH: Sunday Lockdowns for "Gaia" & Jubilee for the Earth
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97 views • October 03, 2020
Climate alarmists--from the Pope to Rabbis to Greta--are calling for a Sunday "Green Sabbath," forcing people to stay home in deference to Gaia. Now that people are used to perfect surveillance and enforced lockdowns, the stage is set for this truly Satanic inversion: worship of the creation, instead of the Creator, on a day chosen by the Catholic church. Agenda 2030 and spiritual battles are playing out before our eyes -- will you be corralled along, or stand up as a free human and refuse to worship their Earth Day Jubilee?
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