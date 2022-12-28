Create New Account
Permanent Climate Lockdowns: The "15 Minute Cities" Are Coming
Puretrauma357
Permanent Climate Lockdowns: The "15 Minute Cities" Are Coming

The "15-minute city" is a key concept in Agenda 2030. Climate change and the environment are words used to justify what really is a confined space from which you will not be allowed to leave by car, and that's only the start.

🔗 Credit: Bjorn Andreas Bull-Hansen

https://youtu.be/jxV7cIuHZVA

