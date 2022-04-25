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You ARE being Tracked 04/28/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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170 views • April 25, 2022
Today we are taking a look at Tracking and Surveillance. In the Months leading up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, two obscure American startups met to discuss a potential surveillance partnership that would merge the ability to track the movements of billions of people via their phones with a constant stream of data purchased directly from Twitter. We also take a look at the Mark of the Beast.

0:00 You are being Tracked
00:48 American Phone Tracking Surveillance
10:11 The Mark of the Beast
11:08 The Specialist
17:26 The Beast, His Image, His Mark & His Name
20:39 The Call to Kill Christians as “Unbelievers”
24:36 Poison in Tap Water
26:49 Shanghai Commercial Ships Port Close

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