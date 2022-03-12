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Being an Imel Family
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20 views • March 12, 2022
I love being an Imel… Imel family name was found in the USA, the UK, and Scotland between 1840 and 1920. The most Imel families were found in the USA in 1880. In 1840 there were 5 Imel families living in Pennsylvania. This was about 50% of all the recorded Imel's in the USA. Growing up my Dad & Mom made sure we had a roof over a head, food in our tummies, and most definitely love & respect in our hearts and lives. Book on raising a family doesn’t come with a manual so in my mind I learned valuable lessons and what I saw I chose who I am today from it all. I do not look back and regret I learn and know that my up bringing helped me become the strong independent person I am today. Thank you, Dad, Mom & Stepdad for showing me through your actions what love & respect is. I will never blame others for my life because between the Lord and my self I create my further.
https://dropsanddreams.com/4life/being-an-imel-family
https://dropsanddreams.com/4life/being-an-imel-family
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