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BYE BYE BIDEN - Time to go me ole fruit - you are becoming a serious embarrassment!
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131 views • July 26, 2021
Enough already. Get the hook. President Biden isn't fit to serve and everybody knows it.
In Fact, polls have revealed that well over half of the Country doesn't even think BIden is in charge. Sometimes you cant even make out what he is saying. All over the world it is painful to watch. Even his lapdogs at CNN called him out on his lies.
Ronny Jackson, the former White House doctor who served for both former Presidents Obama said that he believes Biden is suffering a cognitive decline and won't serve his full term.
It is a nightmare scenario, but would a President Harris be worse than the half a year we have experienced with Biden? Kamala wouldn't even know where to begin as President. She would essentially be a lame duck and usher in a backlash of conservatism as Republicans overwhelming take the House and Senate in 2022.
The real danger would be who Kamala would nominate as her Vice President as The 25th Amendment states: “Whenever there is a vacancy in the office of the Vice President, the President shall nominate a Vice President who shall take office upon confirmation by a majority vote of both Houses of Congress."
But even the prospect of the totalitarian Pelosi or Schumer or whoever Kamala chooses wouldn't stack up to the compromised, corrupt, dementia-riddled national security threat occupying the Oval Office right now. As the once-thriving U.S. economy is dismantled. Our borders are over run by covid infected refugees stagnating post-pandemic recovery. And our culture and future generations are poisoned by Marxist ideology. It is inevitable. Joe Biden has to go.
In Fact, polls have revealed that well over half of the Country doesn't even think BIden is in charge. Sometimes you cant even make out what he is saying. All over the world it is painful to watch. Even his lapdogs at CNN called him out on his lies.
Ronny Jackson, the former White House doctor who served for both former Presidents Obama said that he believes Biden is suffering a cognitive decline and won't serve his full term.
It is a nightmare scenario, but would a President Harris be worse than the half a year we have experienced with Biden? Kamala wouldn't even know where to begin as President. She would essentially be a lame duck and usher in a backlash of conservatism as Republicans overwhelming take the House and Senate in 2022.
The real danger would be who Kamala would nominate as her Vice President as The 25th Amendment states: “Whenever there is a vacancy in the office of the Vice President, the President shall nominate a Vice President who shall take office upon confirmation by a majority vote of both Houses of Congress."
But even the prospect of the totalitarian Pelosi or Schumer or whoever Kamala chooses wouldn't stack up to the compromised, corrupt, dementia-riddled national security threat occupying the Oval Office right now. As the once-thriving U.S. economy is dismantled. Our borders are over run by covid infected refugees stagnating post-pandemic recovery. And our culture and future generations are poisoned by Marxist ideology. It is inevitable. Joe Biden has to go.
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