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ΚΑΡΚΙΝΟΠΑΘΗΣ ΣΕ ΤΕΛΙΚΟ ΣΤΑΔΙΟ ΕΙΣΑΓΕΤΑΙ ΕΝ ΑΓΝΟΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΣΕ ΠΤΕΡΥΓΑ COVID ΣΤΟ ΘΡΙΑΣΕΙΟ!!!
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27 views • May 21, 2020
ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΠΟΥ ΚΑΤΑΠΟΝΤΙΣΤΗΚΕ ΣΤΟ ΥOU TUBE KI ΕΞΑΦΑΝΙΣΤΗΚΕ ΜΕ ΣΥΝΟΠΤΙΚΕΣ ΔΙΑΔΙΚΑΣΙΕΣ!!!! ΚΑΡΚΙΝΟΠΑΘΗΣ ΣΕ ΤΕΛΙΚΟ ΣΤΑΔΙΟ ΜΕ ΧΑΠ, ΕΙΣΑΓΕΤΑΙ ΕΝ ΑΓΝΟΙΑ ΣΥΓΓΕΝΩΝ ΣΕ ΠΤΕΡΥΓΑ ΜΕ COVID....ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΤΗ ΣΤΕΙΛΟΥΝ ΜΙΑ ΩΡΑ ΑΡΧΥΤΕΡΑ ΚΑΙ ΚΥΡΙΩΣ ΝΑ ΤΗΝ ΚΑΤΑΓΡΑΨΟΥΝ ΩΣ ΘΑΝΑΤΟ COVID!!!! OΛΟ ΤΟ ΠΡΟΣΩΠΙΚΟ ΤΟΥ ΝΟΣΟΚΟΜΕΙΟΥ ΚΑΝΟΥΝ.....ΤΟΥΣ ΚΙΝΕΖΟΥΣ,ΟΤΑΝ Η ΚΟΡΗ ΤΗΣ ΩΡΥΕΤΑΙ!!!!!
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