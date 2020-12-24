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The Sacrifice
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253 views • December 24, 2020
Tiffany Dover is laying herself on the line to appease big Pharma. This poor woman is being used beyond morality. We are beyond morality if we allow this to happen to other people. This could be your daughter, wife, sister, best friend etc... How far are we going to let them humiliate us??? The smoking gun is obvious and still smoking...
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