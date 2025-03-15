© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The UN accuses Israel of using rape and torture as weapons of war to dominate, oppress and destroy the Palestinian people.
These are war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide.
Source @SonOfEnos
