The Monetary System Will Be Reformed, And Gold Will Be Called Upon

The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published September 9, 2022
In a world drowning in debt, the monetary system itself is on borrowed time. When the moment for reform arrives, gold will play a role once again. The era of money being a whim of counterfeiting central banks is drawing to a close.
