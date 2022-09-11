The Monetary System Will Be Reformed, And Gold Will Be Called Upon

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published September 9, 2022
In a world drowning in debt, the monetary system itself is on borrowed time. When the moment for reform arrives, gold will play a role once again. The era of money being a whim of counterfeiting central banks is drawing to a close.