Year of the Thief: Who’s been Caught, Who’s Still on the Take
Lori Colley
Published 18 hours ago

Jan 2, 2024 - When God said “Thou shall not steal,” He meant it. There were many outstanding thieves in 2023. Let’s take a look at who’s been caught, who is still on the take, and how to pray going forward. 


Keywords
sam brintonsbfclaudine gayshenna bellowsgloria torres

