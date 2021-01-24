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РОССИЯ, ПРОСНИСЬ, ОЧНИСЬ И ВОССТАНЬ... "Реалии наших дней". Стихи.
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2046 views • January 24, 2021
Дорогие братья и сестры! Настрадалась наша многострадальная Русь и Русский народ. Уже более 100 лет за грех цареубийства и клятвопреступление нам Богом попущено жесточайшее сатанинское иго. И пришло время освобождения. Грех - пленение, покаяние - освобождение! Прости нас, Господи! Даруй нам Царя и помоги освободиться от этого сатанинского плена. Слава Богу за все! Аминь. Царь грядет!
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