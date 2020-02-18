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Interview With Former Senator Decamp by Alex Jones 2002 - Discussing Franklin Scandal of The 1980s
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39 views • February 18, 2020
This video is an interview by Alex Jones in 2002. He's talking to a former Senator who had first hand knowledge and experience of a pedophile parties that was conducted within the White House and other areas in Washington DC in the 80s. Vice President G.H. Bush was a large part of these parties. They were organized by a rising Republican political figure Larry King (NO relation to the TV host).
This is where I found it: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2002/10/24/15386701.php
This is part of my mission to help people understand what is happening in the world and who is running our country and other countries around the world.
The book is entitled; "The Franklin Coverup:Child Abuse, Satanism, and Murder in Nebraska" by John W. Decamp
This book, written by a former state Senator, documents a web of abuses that could easily have been a cover operation for CIA mind control and child-sex entrapment operations. There have been persistent reports of prominent politicians being involved in sex and drug rings of this kind. The potential for blackmail and the position of strength that the managers of such an operation could achieve is staggering.
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NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of the Hidden Hand.
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
This is where I found it: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2002/10/24/15386701.php
This is part of my mission to help people understand what is happening in the world and who is running our country and other countries around the world.
The book is entitled; "The Franklin Coverup:Child Abuse, Satanism, and Murder in Nebraska" by John W. Decamp
This book, written by a former state Senator, documents a web of abuses that could easily have been a cover operation for CIA mind control and child-sex entrapment operations. There have been persistent reports of prominent politicians being involved in sex and drug rings of this kind. The potential for blackmail and the position of strength that the managers of such an operation could achieve is staggering.
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
BODYWORK & HEALING SESSIONS - https://thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
What is FBSM? - https://thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
The Biggest Mistake Men Make With Women - https://thebodyhouse.biz/biggest-mistake-pushing-backing-off/
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of the Hidden Hand.
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Keywords
info warssatanismbohemian grovewritten by a former state senatorlarry king no relation to the tv hostvice president g h bush part of these partieswashington dc in the 80swhite house scandalpedophile partiesinterview by alex jones in 2002former senator john decampthe franklin coverup child abuse and murder in nebraskalarry king scandalfranklin credit union scandalpedophile ring in dccia knew george h w bush and kidsdeep state cover up
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