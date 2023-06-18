Del BigTree at the HighWire
June 16, 2023
World-renowned Critical Care Pioneer, Dr. Paul Marik, is back in the news as the CHEST Journal, which published his benchmark life-saving Vitamin C Protocol for sepsis, reaffirmed the study after it came under attack. Dr. Marik joins Del to detail the pharma-driven war on repurposed drugs, and cheap early, non-pharmaceutical interventions for weight loss, overall health, cancer, and more. These are the treatments that pharma doesn't want you to know about.
#DrPaulMarik #FLCCC #Sepsis #VitaminC #Diabetes
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2unqde-critical-care-pioneer-exposes-war-on-repurposed-drugs.html
