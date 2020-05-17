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Ο Αμβρόσιος αφόρισε Μητσοτάκη, Κεραμέως και Χαρδαλιά
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50 views • May 17, 2020
Ο μητροπολίτης πρώην Καλαβρύτων και Αιγιαλείας κ. Αμβρόσιος αφόρισε σήμερα τον πρωθυπουργό Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη, την υπουργό Παιδείας και Θρησκευμάτων Νίκη Κεραμέως και τον υφυπουργό Πολιτικής Προστασίας Νίκο Χαρδαλιά. Όπως μετέδωσαν τοπικά μέσα, ο Αμβρόσιος διάβασε τον «μεγάλο» αφορισμό μετά το τέλος της Θείας Λειτουργίας στον Μητροπολιτικό Ναό Παναγίας Φανερωμένης Αιγίου.
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