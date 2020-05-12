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Prof James McCanney Pole Shift Triggered by Betelgeuse Dec 2019 SuperNOVA Gravity Waves to Mantle Ringwoodite 420 to 66Km Deep Mantle Water Induced Magma NOW StartedDr William R Deagle MD
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63 views • May 12, 2020
Prof James McCanney Pole Shift Triggered by Betelgeuse Dec 2019 SuperNOVA Gravity Waves to Mantle Ringwoodite 420 to 660 Km Deep Mantle Water Induced Magma NOW StartedDr William R Deagle MD Red to Prof Stephen Jacobsen Geologist PhD Work on Ringwoodite Mantle Hydrogen Oxygen Water Induce Magma Theory
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