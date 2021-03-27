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Fauci In BIG Trouble—John Hopkins Takes a Hit Out On Fauci…As Leaked Emails Reveal a BOMBSHELL
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770 views • March 27, 2021
By Lisa Haven
So much disinformation has been spread by Anthony Fauci it’s unreal!
Since the pandemic began, he has been doing everything in his power to not only reap a massive personal financial gain off of COVID, but also spread fear into the hearts of millions of people by exaggerating statics and numbers. It’s high time someone put the man in his place… and now that seems to have finally happened via leaked Fauci emails obtained by Judicial Watch…
So much disinformation has been spread by Anthony Fauci it’s unreal!
Since the pandemic began, he has been doing everything in his power to not only reap a massive personal financial gain off of COVID, but also spread fear into the hearts of millions of people by exaggerating statics and numbers. It’s high time someone put the man in his place… and now that seems to have finally happened via leaked Fauci emails obtained by Judicial Watch…
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