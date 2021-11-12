Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy - This Is A War (Official Video)

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DOCUMENTED BY RACHEL KATZ & BRANDON MORIN
EDITED BY NATHAN SHERIDAN
Jimmy Levy
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This is a war that we living through
They won’t reveal to you that they all slowly been killing you,
They don’t tell you what the hell you agreeing to
Sheep in a herd and you don’t know who leading you
Keep on proceeding to follow
Your mind is hallow
While you being coddled
By government swallowing up everything that media tells you without aa question or a problem
all of these sheep being slaughtered
They poison the water, removing the father
Aint trusting these doctors, Ignoring blue collar,
Keep printing the dollar
Brainwashing your sons and your daughters
aint got any honor
If I’m being honest…I just aint picking a side
But im down to ride for my freedoms
And die for your freedoms and question
The government lies.
A lot on my Mind, and so little time.
GOD I think all of us needing a sign.
The devil he Hides in EGO and PRIDE.
They selling they soul but they paying the price
GOD won’t give you more than you can handle
Government should be dismantled
Every politician got a scandal
Prepare for this war, we going to battle
Id rather be red pilled and get killed
Then ignorant living, and meet death still.
Don't stand up for something, u falling for nothing
Don't wait till the world that we know Fall ill
This is the revelation of our generation
Losing civilization,
I'm determinated, just liberate us
With our dedication, fuck the terminator
Fuck your medication, thee administration
cannot alienate us, or exterminate us
Ill just keep on praying
For your salvation
U are outdated
Society becoming Outrageous
Keep your house painted for the first born
The angel of death in the worst form
we being scorned, Look out for theirs Horns,
remember This isn’t their first war
They coming prepared, so just be aware
They do not wanna hear none of our prayers
This is a war they aint playing fair
they feed off ya fear
They want you scared
Death and despair its all in the air
So just beware, U think I care?
The more that you know the more that its clear
This is a war its already here