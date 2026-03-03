BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
ENCORE! Live from Better Way Health, Zach Bynum, Taylor Morris, Adrian Waldron, Reggie Black and Jordan Merrick - The RSB Show 3-3-26
The Robert Scott Bell Show
The Robert Scott Bell ShowCheckmark Icon
7 views • 2 days ago

TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: ENCORE! Live from Better Way Health, Zach Bynum, Taylor Morris, Adrian Waldron, Reggie Black and Jordan Merrick, Infant Death Bill, Ozempic Lobby, Science Trust Divide, Vinca Minor, Soda vs. Water, Glyphosate-Fluoride Collision, Paraquat Parkinson’s Settlement, Cancer ‘Poop Pills’, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/encore-live-from-better-way-health-zach-bynum-taylor-morris-adrian-waldron-reggie-black-and-jordan-merrick-infant-death-bill-ozempic-lobby-science-trust-divide-vinca-minor-soda-vs-water-gl/

