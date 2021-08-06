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Ex-Vice President of Pfizer: "We are standing at the gates of hell." (April 2021)
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225 views • August 06, 2021
The former chief scientist and vice president of the US pharmaceutical manufacturer Pfizer, Dr. Michael Yeadon, has many years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Dr. Yeadon raises serious accusations against the globally practiced Corona policy, which in his opinion is nothing but lying propaganda, imposes senseless measures against better knowledge and ultimately serves completely different interests.
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