Augmented Meditation (Methods) | March 21, 2024 "Meditation Q & A With Wendy Nash” #19

In this nineteenth installment of the ongoing live series with Wendy Nash inquiring into meditation practice on and off the cushion we explore the ins and outs, ups and downs, and pros and cons of augmented meditation methods, mostly from an outsiders perspective -- things like: brain wave binaural beats, isochronic tones, using specific (chakra) frequencies, lucid dreaming devices, sensory deprivation tanks, biofeedback devices, gongs, singing and crystal bowls, Native American flutes, tuning forks, didgeridoo, hand pan drums, music in general and more.





Wendy mentions Dream Yoga: Illuminating Your Life Through Lucid Dreaming and the Tibetan Yogas of Sleep by https://www.andrewholecek.com





Original blog post: https://integratingpresence.com/2024/03/17/augmented-meditation-methods-meditation-q-and-a-19/