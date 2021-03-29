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President Trump Gave Us This Important Warning
Larry's Channel
Larry's Channel
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340 views • March 29, 2021
Trump, Watch, Remember, This Warning.

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August 7th 2020. President Trump told us he would have to disappear for a while because of “very rich enemies” who are unhappy with what he’s doing for our Country. He told us directly he would need to be out of the picture for a while. LISTEN. Observe the many subtle clues given to you over an extended period of time prior to his departure. Notice the “coincidences” and nuances of Biden’s “Presidency.” Like Trump has said many times, THE BEST IS YET TO COME! We haven’t finished yet.. 🇺🇸 Hold The Line

@RudyGiuliani
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trumpdeepstate
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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