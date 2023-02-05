Chinese Spy Balloon Is Another Psychological Operation/Propaganda JMO

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Aerostar: Aerospace & Defense - Caught Over Wyominghttps://youtu.be/vUhMrI42ESo
STRATOSPHERIC BALLOONS AND AIRSHIPS
https://aerostar.com/products/balloons-airships
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos
David Albert Yates UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0IVd0Oe2uBvXWlTBomcg7A/videos
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
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Mike Decker