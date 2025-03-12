Greek government covers up criminal responsibilities

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Corrupt government agencies in Greece introduced fake security videos of the exploded Tempi train with 57 dead students, and falsely declared the massive explosion was due to machine silicone oil, while independent researchers commissioned revealed the first wagon was secretly loaded with tens of tons of hydrocarbons used for drone fuel. This drone fuel was probably destined to arrive at the NATO aircraft base in Larissa. Reaper drones depart daily from Larissa to patrol areas near Ukraine.