Putin gives a fresh frontline update

The most difficult part was to reach Seversk unnoticed, so the Russian Armed Forces moved in small groups, amassing unnoticed by the enemy, the Hero of Russia Naran Ochir-Goryaev explained.

He noted that 24 groups, consisting of 84 people, were involved in the capture of Seversk and only four fighters were lost during the operation.

Putin's main statements about the successes of the Russian army:

➡️ Krasny Liman will be taken in the very near future.

➡️Battles are taking place in Konstantinovka, more than 50% of the city is already under the control of the Russian army.

➡️There is no doubt that Russian troops will also take Konstantinovka, the president said.

➡️More than 50% of Gulyaypole are under Russian control, in addition, 50% of the city of Dimitrov has been taken under control.

➡️Russian troops are advancing along the entire line of military confrontation.

➡️Putin expressed confidence that by the end of the year, the Russian army will achieve new successes on the front line.