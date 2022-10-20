Study Guide Book of Revelation Chapter 7 and 8

We need to understand Revelation chapters 7 and 8 through the eye of an NKJV study guide.

The Salvation prayer:



I accept you Lord Jesus as my saviour. I confess that You, Jesus Christ, are in my life. I believe You have risen from the dead. I repent and turn from my wicked ways. You shed Your blood on the cross for my sins. I have been a sinner, and I recognize I can't save myself. Lord Jesus, I trust in you right now to save me from all hellfire and, above all, take me into your Heavenly Kingdom. Thank you for my salvation, Lord. I want the best I can have from You, in your precious name, Amen.

If you wish to download the transcript go to https://a-c-t-s.net/Churches/index.php



Our website provides more videos at our main page https://a-c-t-s.net





