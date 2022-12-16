Create New Account
Fight CBDC – Send This Letter to Your Bank | Financial Rebellion With Catherine Austin Fitts
What is happening
Financial Rebellion
 Premiered 12/15/2022
"Believe that your actions and the way you spend your money can make a difference" – this exciting episode of 'Financial Rebellion' features a lighthearted, vital conversation on a range of relevant topics. Today, viewers hear about the climate agenda, advocating to your local bank, "backcasting" and more. Tune in! The revolution will not be centralized. Financial Rebellion is a weekly show featuring Catherine Austin Fitts and attorney Carolyn Betts, general counsel of Solari, Inc. who call upon their years of experience in the financial and legal sectors to provide us with the tools we need to powershift our money and reclaim financial independence from the monopolizing grip of the central banks and digital currency titans. Support: https://www.patreon.com/CatherineAustinFitts?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=join_link

Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts References: Template Letter To Bank Re: Effect Of CBDCs On My Financial Health https://home.solari.com/template-letter-to-banker-re-effect-of-cbdc-on-my-financial-health/

Anything Goes: They're Actually Doing It! – Climate Lockdowns https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaXvc2EdWKw&t=0s

Vanguard Quits Net-Zero Group, Marking Biggest Defection Yet https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-12-07/vanguard-quits-net-zero-alliance-marking-biggest-defection-yet

Repair Cafes https://www.repaircafe.org/en/about/ Cash Friday NZ Central Bank Discussion https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/-/media/project/sites/rbnz/files/consultations/future-of-money/future-of-money-summary-of-responses.pdf

Special Solari Report: A Sovereign State Bank And Bullion Depository For Tennessee With Senator Frank Niceley https://home.solari.com/special-solari-report-a-sovereign-state-bank-and-bullion-depository-for-tennessee-with-senator-frank-niceley/

Keywords
emfbig pharmafoodclimate changegrand juryeconomyfederal reservecashdebtfightvanguardcatherine austin fittsfinancial freedomron de santislockdownblackrocksolari reportpush backcbdcclimate lockdownsvaccine passportgreat poisoningfinancial rebellionletter to your bank

