Fight CBDC – Send This Letter to Your Bank | Financial Rebellion With Catherine Austin Fitts

Financial Rebellion
Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts References: Template Letter To Bank Re: Effect Of CBDCs On My Financial Health https://home.solari.com/template-letter-to-banker-re-effect-of-cbdc-on-my-financial-health/
Anything Goes: They're Actually Doing It! – Climate Lockdowns https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaXvc2EdWKw&t=0s
Vanguard Quits Net-Zero Group, Marking Biggest Defection Yet https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-12-07/vanguard-quits-net-zero-alliance-marking-biggest-defection-yet
Repair Cafes https://www.repaircafe.org/en/about/ Cash Friday NZ Central Bank Discussion https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/-/media/project/sites/rbnz/files/consultations/future-of-money/future-of-money-summary-of-responses.pdf
Special Solari Report: A Sovereign State Bank And Bullion Depository For Tennessee With Senator Frank Niceley
https://home.solari.com/special-solari-report-a-sovereign-state-bank-and-bullion-depository-for-tennessee-with-senator-frank-niceley/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.