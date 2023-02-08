China's EMP balloon

Hunter's Spy Balloon intro MeMe is only for comedic effect, it is not meant to be taken serious. 🙈
The CCP balloon got shot down, only AFTER the public demanded it. "No more CCP hookers for you! Hunter!" 🇨🇳
💎 SOURCE VIDEO:
Emergency Saturday Broadcast! U.S. Shoots Down Chinese Weapons Balloon
https://www.theinfowar.tv/watch?id=63dedf36f246b125ed5b1530
🚨 LIVE EVENTS:
https://www.alexjones.live
🎥 Drew Hernandez:
https://www.twitter.com/DrewHLive
https://www.gettr.com/user/drewhlive
https://www.gab.com/drewhlive
https://www.minds.com/drewhlive
https://www.rumble.com/DrewHernandez
https://www.rumble.com/FRONTLINES
Another CCP EMP balloon is on its way, and all should shoot the stupid thing down as soon as they see it. You too Trudeau! 🇨🇦
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.