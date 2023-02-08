Create New Account
China's EMP balloon
Tiger Diamond
Published Yesterday |

Hunter's Spy Balloon intro MeMe is only for comedic effect, it is not meant to be taken serious. 🙈

The CCP balloon got shot down, only AFTER the public demanded it. "No more CCP hookers for you! Hunter!" 🇨🇳

💎 SOURCE VIDEO:

Emergency Saturday Broadcast! U.S. Shoots Down Chinese Weapons Balloon

https://www.theinfowar.tv/watch?id=63dedf36f246b125ed5b1530

🚨 LIVE EVENTS:

https://www.alexjones.live

🎥 Drew Hernandez:

https://www.twitter.com/DrewHLive

https://www.gettr.com/user/drewhlive

https://www.gab.com/drewhlive

https://www.minds.com/drewhlive

https://www.rumble.com/DrewHernandez

https://www.rumble.com/FRONTLINES

Another CCP EMP balloon is on its way, and all should shoot the stupid thing down as soon as they see it. You too Trudeau! 🇨🇦

