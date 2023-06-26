DARPA Net, AKA The “Internet”. The "internet" was never intended to remain free forever. The intention for it to be used as a totalitarian tool was baked in from the start.

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

The internet was not intended to remain free forever. The intention for it to be used as a totalitarian tool was baked in from the start

Google started as a DARPA grant and was part of the CIA’s and NSA's digital data program, the purpose of which was to conduct “birds of a feather” mapping online so that certain groups could be neutralized

All of the early internet freedom technologies of the ‘90s were funded by the Pentagon and the State Department. They were developed by the intelligence community as an insurgency tool — a means to help dissident groups in foreign countries to develop a pro-U.S. stance and evade state-controlled media. Now, these same technologies have been turned against the American public, and are used to control public discourse

In the past, censorship was a laborious task that could only be done after the fact. Artificial intelligence has radically altered the censorship industry. AI programs can now censor information en masse, based on the language used, and prevent it from being seen at all

One of the most effective strategies that would have immediate effect would be to strip the censorship industry of its government funding. The House controls the purse strings of the federal government, so the House Appropriations Committee has the power to end the funding of government-sponsored censorship

In this video, I interview Mike Benz, executive director for the Foundation for Freedom Online. Benz started off as a corporate lawyer representing tech and media companies before joining the Trump administration, where he worked as a speech writer for Dr. Ben Carson, the former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and President Trump.

He also advised on economic development policy. He then joined the State Department as Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Communications and Information Technology. There, he ran the cyber desks at state, meaning all things having to do with the internet and foreign policy.

Source document: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2023/06/25/mike-benz-internet-censorship.aspx?v=1687787561





