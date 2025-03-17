When Can Grandparents Apply for Custody?

Can grandparents get custody of their grandchildren in Ontario? In certain situations, the court may grant grandparents legal custody if it is in the best interests of the child. This video explains when and how grandparents can apply for custody.





📌 Key Scenarios:

✔ When both parents are unfit due to neglect, substance abuse, or instability.

✔ When parents have passed away or abandoned the child.

✔ When the child has been living with the grandparent long-term.





🏡 Understanding the legal process is crucial to protecting your grandchild’s future.









🔗 Learn more: https://divorceoffice.ca/applying-for-custody-or-access-as-a-grandparent/





#GrandparentsRights #ChildCustody #FamilyLawOntario #TorontoLawyer



