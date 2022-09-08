Who is the last prophet to the SDA church

Dear brethren in the Seventh Day Adventist church, please come hear this most important study to find out who is the last prophet to the SDAS church, is it Ellen White?

Did Ellen White say she’s the last prophet to the church?

Last days prophets of God to the Seventh-day Adventist Church, who are they?

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