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Who is the last prophet to the SDA church
goldenbowlstudiessa
goldenbowlstudiessa
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12 views • September 08, 2022

Dear brethren in the Seventh Day Adventist church, please come hear this most important study to find out who is the last prophet to the SDAS church, is it Ellen White?

 

Did Ellen White say she’s the last prophet to the church?

Last days prophets of God to the Seventh-day Adventist Church, who are they?

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bible prophecyend timesseventh day adventistezekiel 9144 000ellen whitelaodiceamodern israelpresent truthsigh and crymeat in due seasonwhy do we kill the prophetsa call for revival and reformationsealing messagegods seal for his churchwho is the last prophet to the sda churchwho is elijah
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