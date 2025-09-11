AMERICAN JOURNAL - CHARLIE KIRK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump Announces He Will Posthumously Award Charlie Kirk The Presidential Medal Of Freedom
https://wltreport.com/2025/09/11/president-trump-announces-he-will-posthumously-award-charlie
----------------
Infuriating: Democrats SHOUT DOWN Rep. Lauren Boebert on House Floor When She Requests a Moment of Prayer for Charlie Kirk (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/09/infuriating-democrats-shout-down-rep-lauren-boebert-house/