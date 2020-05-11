A Discussion with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and Marcy Cravat

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Dr. Sherri Tenpenny & Dr. Andrew Kaufman sit down with award winning film maker/documentarian Marcy Cravat for a discussion. This is the first time these two very outspoken doctors ever got together for a chat. It's just as mind blowing as you would expect! Marcy does a great job asking the relevant questions that are on everyone's mind as well as a few questions that might surprise you. Brandon Smith does the intro and outro. Buckle up and grab your notebook! Check the links below for more content on these subjects.
andrewkaufmanmd.com