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DR. KERRY CHANT: "DON'T START UP A CONVERSATION WITH OTHERS" - PROPAGANDA OF FEAR
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90 views • July 20, 2021
Unfortunately most of the Australian citizens are under the new mormal spell, they don't see how stupid this is, they now don't want you to even trust the masks any more (which we have been saying is useless) to give you more fear. They used you to put your trust in the mask, now they have sociologically downgraded it for you to fear the fake virus. No medical science just control with fear.
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