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Houthis Bomb Major Saudi Oil Facility, Pompeo Blames Iran & Assange To Remain Jailed AFTER Sentence
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18 views • September 15, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
Trump doesn’t believe Israel spied on him but adds ‘anything’s possible’
https://www.rt.com/news/468715-trump-spying-israel-possible/
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1172213406067240961
Houthi Drones Hit Two Major Saudi Oil Facilities; Fires 'Under Control,' Government Says
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/fires-at-major-saudi-oil-facilities-caused-by-drone-attacks-government-says-1.7840777
Oil To Hit $100? Half Of Saudi Oil Output Shut After Drone Strikes Cripple World's Largest Oil Processing Facility
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/massive-fire-after-drone-strike-hits-worlds-largest-oil-processing-facility-saudi
https://twitter.com/LindseyGrahamSC/status/1172913306530717698
https://truthout.org/articles/us-provides-military-assistance-to-73-percent-of-world-s-dictatorships/
Stunned Silence Followed Trump's G-7 Outburst: "Where's My Favorite Dictator”
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/stunned-silence-followed-trumps-g-7-outburst-wheres-my-favorite-dictator
Julian Assange To Remain Jailed After Serving Sentence
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/assange-set-release-sept-22-judge-denied-due-history-absconding
https://twitter.com/wikileaks/status/1172561743316496386?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1172561743316496386&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fpolitical%2Fassange-set-release-sept-22-judge-denied-due-history-absconding
https://twitter.com/wikileaks/status/1172567436828336128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1172567436828336128&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fpolitical%2Fassange-set-release-sept-22-judge-denied-due-history-absconding
https://twitter.com/tatianaschild/status/1171990146649997312?s=11
Yellow Vests
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1172910288422805507
The "Black Hands" Behind Hong Kong's Turmoil - CIA involvement in protests
https://www.patreon.com/posts/black-hands-hong-29853753?utm_medium=post_notification_email&utm_source=post_link&utm_campaign=patron_engagement
#SaudiArabia #Iran #Assange
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
Subscribe on iTunes:
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Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
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Minds: https://www.minds.com/TLAVagabond
Yours.org: https://www.yours.org/@thelastamericanvagabond
* * *
Trump doesn’t believe Israel spied on him but adds ‘anything’s possible’
https://www.rt.com/news/468715-trump-spying-israel-possible/
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1172213406067240961
Houthi Drones Hit Two Major Saudi Oil Facilities; Fires 'Under Control,' Government Says
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/fires-at-major-saudi-oil-facilities-caused-by-drone-attacks-government-says-1.7840777
Oil To Hit $100? Half Of Saudi Oil Output Shut After Drone Strikes Cripple World's Largest Oil Processing Facility
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/massive-fire-after-drone-strike-hits-worlds-largest-oil-processing-facility-saudi
https://twitter.com/LindseyGrahamSC/status/1172913306530717698
https://truthout.org/articles/us-provides-military-assistance-to-73-percent-of-world-s-dictatorships/
Stunned Silence Followed Trump's G-7 Outburst: "Where's My Favorite Dictator”
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/stunned-silence-followed-trumps-g-7-outburst-wheres-my-favorite-dictator
Julian Assange To Remain Jailed After Serving Sentence
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/assange-set-release-sept-22-judge-denied-due-history-absconding
https://twitter.com/wikileaks/status/1172561743316496386?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1172561743316496386&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fpolitical%2Fassange-set-release-sept-22-judge-denied-due-history-absconding
https://twitter.com/wikileaks/status/1172567436828336128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1172567436828336128&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fpolitical%2Fassange-set-release-sept-22-judge-denied-due-history-absconding
https://twitter.com/tatianaschild/status/1171990146649997312?s=11
Yellow Vests
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1172910288422805507
The "Black Hands" Behind Hong Kong's Turmoil - CIA involvement in protests
https://www.patreon.com/posts/black-hands-hong-29853753?utm_medium=post_notification_email&utm_source=post_link&utm_campaign=patron_engagement
#SaudiArabia #Iran #Assange
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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