THE VACCINATED GIRLS - SICK AND BETRAYED (FULL DOCUMENTARY 2015)

mirrored from bit-chute

cwnthr channel

All these young girls (and many more) have had their lives ruined by this toxic shot. Their medical doctors and govt used fear of cancer to get them to go along with the mass poisoning / sterilization. They shouldn't call it "their" disease it was given to them on purpose. There has NEVER been a vaccine that has been beneficial, every last one of them causes harm and now with the latest ones for the non existent bs19 virus deaths are occurring. For these girls to get well they need to find naturopathic doctors to help them do a extreme detox to remove the vaccine poisons from their bodies. Taking pharmaceutical medications will only make them worse in the long run.



Sadly they used a white text for the subtitles and when there is a light background the subtitles are not visible.