Man dies after suffering a cardiac arrest during a promotion reunion in Iquitos, Peru, November 28, 2023💉🇵🇪
The Prisoner
8867 Subscribers
287 views
Published Yesterday

November 28, 2023: Man dies after suffering a cardiac arrest during a promotion reunion in Iquitos, Peru.

#DiedSuddenly 💉🇵🇪

The subject has been identified as Carlos Mozombite García, 48 years old. He was transferred to the Regional Hospital of Loreto, where his death was confirmed.

Source @Covid BC

