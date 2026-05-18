I Can't Believe What Canada Has Done

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Glenn Beck brings the receipts that Canada is no longer a free nation or "democracy." Progressives have transformed it into something much more terrifying.

Glenn Beck full video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=69bkbB9zBy4

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